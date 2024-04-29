Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Globavend Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GVH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.18. 82,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19. Globavend has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Get Globavend alerts:

Globavend Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

Receive News & Ratings for Globavend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globavend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.