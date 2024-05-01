Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.35. 319,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,090. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.36 and its 200-day moving average is $215.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.