Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $219,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $196.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,595. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day moving average of $187.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,013. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

