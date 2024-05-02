Montis Financial LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

