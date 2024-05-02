Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of Citigroup worth $1,273,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,700,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

