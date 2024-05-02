Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $861.93 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 204,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of ConocoPhillips worth $861,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,539,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 65,418 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $122.64. 2,234,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average of $117.72. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Get Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.