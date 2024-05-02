iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,327,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485,153 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 10.29% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $993,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

BATS USHY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,371,490 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2268 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

