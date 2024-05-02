Montis Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Montis Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

GDX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 21,382,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,294,139. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

