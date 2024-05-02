Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 7,700 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up 6.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Trip.com Group worth $24,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.94. 4,497,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.52. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

