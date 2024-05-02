PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) is Origin Asset Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. PennantPark Investment accounts for 0.0% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 295,060 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 1,055.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 216,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 197,879 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 146,682 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 207,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,573. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $461.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.49.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.52%.

In related news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,418.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,800 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,418.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,372 shares of company stock worth $151,258. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

