Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Releases Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Oatly Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Oatly Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 752,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $699.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.18. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

