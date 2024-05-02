Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.400-8.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.0 billion-$16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Leidos also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40-8.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.17.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $141.44. 350,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,711. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

