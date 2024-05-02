Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

PEBO opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

