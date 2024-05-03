Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.86.

Shares of AEIS traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 259,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.13.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

