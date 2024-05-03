Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Shares Up 0%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55. 162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Malaga Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Malaga Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

