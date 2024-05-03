Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Trading Down 0.7%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Hays Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

Hays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

