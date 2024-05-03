IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Shares Down 9.3%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 136,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 101,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

IntelGenx Technologies Trading Down 9.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.47.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer and Parkinsons; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.