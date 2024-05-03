Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 39,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 15,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Aurora Spine Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.47.

Get Aurora Spine alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Aurora Spine news, Director James Snow sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$99,000.00. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Spine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Spine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.