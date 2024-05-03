Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 13,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the average session volume of 2,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.
Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.
