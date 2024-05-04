Avalon Trust Co Reduces Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Avalon Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up 2.2% of Avalon Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in NVR were worth $24,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $62,949,052. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $107.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $7,586.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,771. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7,745.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7,028.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

