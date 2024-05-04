Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is National Bank of Canada FI’s 10th Largest Position

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.16% of Broadcom worth $791,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $39.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,278.11. 2,489,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,308.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

