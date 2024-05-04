Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,179,000 after buying an additional 951,050 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 324,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,724 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.