Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Decreased by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,005 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,214 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $63.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

