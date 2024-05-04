Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LDOS. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

LDOS stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,925. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Leidos by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

