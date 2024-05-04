Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Atkore by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $188,775.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,154.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atkore news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $188,775.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,154.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.25. 533,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,827. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.60. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

