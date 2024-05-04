Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.64

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $4.97. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 319,771 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 164,931 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.



Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

