Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 174 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SCHX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. 2,959,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

