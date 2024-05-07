Threshold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.33 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $356.69 million and $13.33 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001557 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,501.55 or 1.00218151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03695226 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $19,600,612.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

