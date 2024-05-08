Brian S. Olschan Sells 5,566 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,566 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $238,948.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,551.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of ACU stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.73. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Acme United had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acme United Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Acme United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acme United during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Acme United during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading

