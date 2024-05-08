Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 301,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,216. The company has a market cap of $527.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FPI

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.