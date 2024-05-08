SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $216,107.90 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,957 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,055,292.20.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43.

On Thursday, February 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,372,164.05.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 4,176,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,523,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.69. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on S. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

Read Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.