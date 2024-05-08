SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $216,107.90 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,957 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,055,292.20.
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43.
- On Thursday, February 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,372,164.05.
SentinelOne Price Performance
NYSE S traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 4,176,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,523,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.69. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on S. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.
Read Our Latest Report on SentinelOne
Institutional Trading of SentinelOne
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.