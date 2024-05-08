TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $23,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $260.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,205. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

