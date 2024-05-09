1,781 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 215,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Macquarie increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

View Our Latest Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $141.77. 1,195,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $143.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.