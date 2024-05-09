Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $329.35 and last traded at $328.33. 187,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,949,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.14.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Humana Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 17.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Humana by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Humana by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 324,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,950,000 after purchasing an additional 34,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

