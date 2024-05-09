TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $34.79 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.