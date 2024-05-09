TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:THS opened at $34.79 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TreeHouse Foods
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- How to Bet on a Large Stock Price Move with an Options Strangle
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Shopify Stock Took a Breather, Markets Stay Bullish On its Future
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.