Wrapmanager Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,950,000 after purchasing an additional 258,806 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,807,000 after buying an additional 352,847 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.48. 1,588,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,891. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average is $101.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entergy

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.