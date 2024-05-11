LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of LPTH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,845. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPTH. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

