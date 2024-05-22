Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $985,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 74.37%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

