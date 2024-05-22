Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,430,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,334. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average of $142.94. General Electric has a one year low of $79.76 and a one year high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

