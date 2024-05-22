RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer Baron Concors Buys 13,230 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer Baron Concors bought 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$75.05 per share, with a total value of C$992,911.50.

Baron Concors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Baron Concors sold 15,658 shares of RB Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.80, for a total value of C$1,202,534.40.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock traded up C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$104.11. 109,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,944. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of C$69.51 and a one year high of C$110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( TSE:RBA ) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5137047 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $1.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. RB Global’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

About RB Global



RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

