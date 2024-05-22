Sui (SUI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $201.60 Million

Sui (SUI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Sui has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Sui token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $201.60 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,339,196,966 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,339,196,965.7338886 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.11524797 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $188,371,594.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

