1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 18,232 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 18,232 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $101,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,861.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 12,343 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $69,491.09.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,530 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $15,230.60.

On Friday, May 10th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 11,243 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $67,458.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,524 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $102,690.64.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 45,420 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $227,100.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 35,313 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $178,330.65.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,998.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $38,626.27.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $202,137.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $195,089.58.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Shares of DIBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 180,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,795. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $220.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIBS

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 57.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 198.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 86,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 85,757 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.