Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 350,995 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $351.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

