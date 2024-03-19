Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of PHR stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.93. 693,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.97% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,950 shares of company stock valued at $246,213 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

