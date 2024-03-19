Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $210.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.95.

NYSE DKS traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $213.04. 1,382,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,734. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $222.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,381 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

