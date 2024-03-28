48,449 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPT. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,839,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,492,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,521,000.

RSPT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.19. 377,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,094. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $35.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

