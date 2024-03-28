Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $117,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $94.15. 11,092,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,397,063. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

