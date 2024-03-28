Monks (LON:MNKS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,148.00

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,148 ($14.51) and last traded at GBX 1,148 ($14.51), with a volume of 587847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,132 ($14.31).

Monks Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,083.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,015.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113,200.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Monks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.