Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $65.32. 7,772,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

