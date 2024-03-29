Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,160,000 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 29th total of 38,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

